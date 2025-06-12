How to underline in Discord: a one-step guide

Formatting text on an app like Discord allows you to add emphasis to your written messages. For example, you can edit past messages to strikethrough anything that you want to take back. You can bold or italicize text that you want to highlight — or you can underline it. Let’s show you how to underline in Discord.

QUICK ANSWER To underline in Discord, add two underscores on both sides of the text. For example, "__underline this__" will appear as "underline this" on Discord. How to underline text in Discord

Can you combine formatting options on Discord?

How to underline text in Discord Have you ever heard of Markdown? Well, that’s the software that Discord uses to allow you to edit the text you send. This markup language identifies certain symbols relative to the text you’ve written to italicize, strikethrough, bold, and underline your writing. Whether that’s in a group conversation, a direct message, or in a server, you can style your text by adding characters at the beginning and end of the text you want to format.

To underline text on Discord, you must place two underscores (__) at the beginning and end of the text you wish to underline. For example, __hello__ will appear as hello on Discord.

The same thing goes for the mobile app version of Discord.

Can you combine underlined text with the other formatting options on Discord? Absolutely. However, you must mirror the location of one set of markup symbols on the other side of the text to make it work. For example, you cannot write __*hello__* to make your text appear as underlined and italicized. You must instead write __*hello*__ to make the text appear as both italicized and underlined.

You can add as many different text formatting options as you want.

FAQs

How do you bold and underline in Discord? To bold and underline you must add ** and __ at the beginning and end of the text. The placement must be mirrored. For example, **__hello__** and __**hello**__ will both come out looking like hello.