Deal: This power bank is 64% off and has wireless charging!

Are you looking for a portable power station? Here’s a really cool proposition. The Uncaged Ergonomics 7-in-1 Power Bank is nicely designed, has plenty of ports, and offers some very unique functionality you won’t usually find in other alternatives. Additionally, it’s very affordable right now, thanks to a 64% discount! Buy the Uncaged Ergonomics 7-in-1 Power Bank for just $24.99 ($45 off)

This offer is available from Woot, an Amazon-owned deals website. The only tricky part about getting this deal is that the product will come with a 90-day Woot warranty, as opposed to a full-year manufacturer’s one.

The Uncaged Ergonomics 7-in-1 Power Bank is a very special accessory. While the 10,000mAh battery capacity is pretty standard for an ultra-portable battery pack like this one, some other elements make it a great little power bank.

For starters, I am a big fan of the design. It has a sleek look that is also playful, as it comes in various pastel colors. You’ll enjoy a nice selection of ports. It has a USB-C and USB-A connection on one side. Additionally, the unit comes with two built-in cables; one is USB-C and the other has a Lightning port. Not only that, but there’s also a wireless charger on the top side. This means you might not need to carry around cables if you can live with the built-in cables and wireless charging!

The USB-C port can reach up to 20W, and wireless charging is pretty fast at 15W. The great news is that this won’t only be great for charging your devices on the go, but it also comes with a built-in stand. You can use it to prop your phone up for easier viewing, all while it is still charging.

While it is from a lesser-known brand, this is looking like a great option for those who want an extra boost when mobile. It’s full of versatile features, and the price is very hard to beat. Go get yours!

