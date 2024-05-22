The Umbrella Academy season 4: Release date, plot, and other rumors

Get ready to dive back into the dysfunctional world of the Hargreeves siblings.

After a mind-bending third season that saw the family narrowly escape a universe-destroying catastrophe, the stage is set for an epic conclusion.

Find out everything we know about The Umbrella Academy season 4 release date, what has happened so far, and what you should look forward to.

Is there a The Umbrella Academy season 4 release date? Yes. The show was confirmed to be coming back for a fourth season on February 15, 2024, exactly five years after the show debuted.

The Umbrella Academy season 4 release date Yes, The Umbrella Academy season 4 will premiere on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Brellies, rejoice!

What’s happened so far in The Umbrella Academy Catch up on what’s happened so far before the next season starts.

Reginald’s plan With the universe-destroying Kugelblitz rapidly approaching, Sir Reginald Hargreeves urges the Umbrella Academy and remaining Sparrow Academy members to accompany him to the Hotel Oblivion to reset reality.

When most refuse, Reginald secretly makes a deal with Allison, and murders Luther, framing it as an attack by the Hotel’s guardians to motivate the others to seek revenge.

The Hotel Oblivion is revealed to be a facade for an interdimensional machine. It is powered by the same particles that give the Hargreeves siblings their abilities. Reginald guides them to unlock the machine using hidden sigils but betrays Klaus by pushing him out of the portal to be consumed by the Kugelblitz.

Luther’s sacrifice and Klaus’s warning In the afterlife, Luther persuades Klaus to use his powers to return and warn the others about Reginald’s treachery. Meanwhile, Reginald has the remaining siblings, except Allison, stand on sigils that activate the machine, slowly killing them in the process.

Allison’s choice and the reset Allison, realizing her siblings are dying, attacks Reginald, slicing his head open to reveal he is a robot. She then chooses to press the button to execute Reginald’s universe-resetting plan, despite Viktor having the opportunity to stop her.

The new reality In the reset universe, Reginald is an extremely powerful and wealthy businessman. He is shown overlooking the city alongside his previously deceased wife Abigail, whom he had kept cryogenically frozen on the moon.

The Umbrella Academy members find themselves in a new park where the Hotel Obsidian once stood.

Their injuries from the guardians are healed, and Luther is restored to his normal human body. However, they have all lost their powers. Luther’s wife Sloane is also missing. Diego and a pregnant Lila leave to start a new life, while the others go separate ways to search for answers or regain their abilities.

What to expect from The Umbrella Academy season 4 Now that you’re all caught up, here’s what you can expect from The Umbrella Academy next.

No powers in a new timeline After the major twist at the end of season three, Season four picks up with the Hargreeves siblings in a new timeline created by their father Sir Reginald Hargreeves. In this fresh reality, they are no longer super-powered leaving them vulnerable and needing to adjust to living in it.

Unfamiliar faces A new couple of characters have been added — Dr. Jean Thibedeau and Dr. Gene Thibedeau. Both are shown to be ordinary people, but they’re ready to pay $5,000 for one VHS tape featuring Allison’s past movies. That has to mean there’s more to them than what meets the eye, but we’ll have to wait and find out.

Defying Reginald’s control In addition to navigating their powerless lives, the siblings will also have to deal with a timeline that appears to be governed by their dad. Abigail, his resurrected wife is also back.

Broken bonds among siblings Allison and Viktor don’t have the best relationship in the world, but they must come together to save the world. The challenges that come with this will test their unity and bring up issues that have been unaddressed for too long.

The Umbrella Academy cast Here’s the cast list for The Umbrella Academy season 4: Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves

Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves

David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves

Emmy Raver-Lampman as Alison Hargreeves

Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves

Aidan Gallagher as Number Five

Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves

Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves

Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts New cast members: Nick Offerman as Gene Thibedeau

Megan Mullally as Jean Thibedeau

David Cross as Sy Grossman

The Umbrella Academy season 4 trailer

Where to watch The Umbrella Academy The Umbrella Academy season 4 will start streaming exclusively on Netflix on August 8, 2024. Seasons 1-3 are currently available on Netflix if you want to catch up.

FAQs

Is Reginald Hargreeves a villain in The Umbrella Academy? While Reginald’s true motives remain ambiguous, his actions in the season 3 finale paint him as a manipulative and ruthless figure. He betrayed and sacrificed his adopted children to further his agenda, which included resurrecting his wife Abigail, and amassing immense power and influence in the new timeline he created.

What happened to the Hargreeves sibling’s powers? After Allison executed Reginald’s universe-resetting plan using the machine at the Hotel Oblivion, the Hargreeves siblings found themselves in a new timeline where they no longer possess supernatural abilities.

