This Oura competitor will tell you exactly how to work out each day

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Ultrahuman is now integrating Les Mills workouts into its app.

The Les Mills PowerPlug uses ring data like sleep, recovery, and cycle phase to recommend workouts.

The paid add-on costs $11.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Ultrahuman is adding trainer-led workouts to its app through a new partnership with Les Mills, a global fitness brand known for its group training programs. The integration leverages user data to guide workout recommendations.

Ultrahuman

The feature is the latest addition to Ultrahuman’s PowerPlug system, a set of in-app integrations that bring third-party services into the platform and tie them to users’ biometric data. PowerPlugs are a core part of Ultrahuman’s ecosystem that help the app expand beyond basic tracking to offer more tools. In this case, that means using metrics like sleep, recovery, and, where applicable, menstrual cycle phase to suggest workouts that better match a user’s current readiness.

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Users start by setting a goal, like strength, cardio, or general fitness, and specify how often and how long they want to train. From there, the app recommends a handful of daily workout options pulled from Les Mills’ catalog, including HIIT, strength sessions, yoga, and recovery classes.

The suggestions are tied directly to Ultrahuman’s recovery data. A well-rested user might see higher-intensity options, while someone with poor sleep or elevated strain will likely be steered toward mobility or recovery sessions. Meanwhile, the ring also stays active during workouts, automatically logging metrics like heart rate and duration, updating recovery predictions afterward. The idea is to create a feedback loop where each session influences the next recommendation. For users tracking their cycle, recommendations can also shift based on phase.

The update also arrives alongside Ultrahuman’s broader hardware push, including the Ultrahuman Ring PRO. The latest model offers up to 15 days of battery life and updated heart-rate tracking.

The feature is rolling out globally starting today and will be available as a paid add-on within the Ultrahuman app. It costs $11.99 per month or $99.99 for a year-long subscription.

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