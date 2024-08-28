Verizon now sells smart rings, with a surprising brand on offer

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR The Ultrahuman Ring AIR is now available at Verizon.

The partnership makes the Ring AIR the first smart ring that the US carrier has offered to customers.

It marks a significant step for the Indian-based brand to expand further into the US market.

Wearable tech brand Ultrahuman just announced that it has teamed up with Verizon to allow the US carrier to sell its flagship smart ring in select stores and online.

In a press release, the company explains that this partnership expands Ultrahuman’s reach in the US wearables market. Notably, the Ring AIR becomes the first smart ring that Verizon has ever offered to its customers. The exclusive deal gives the Indian-based health-monitoring platform a competitive boost against more established rivals.

The Ultrahuman Ring AIR features AFib detection, making it the first smart ring with this advanced health capability. Utilizing a PPG sensor, it monitors heart rates overnight for irregularities and has gained FDA approval ahead of competitors like the Samsung Galaxy Ring and Oura Ring 3.

The tool is part of a wider Ultrahuman app store called PowerPlugs, which also offers features such as Menstrual Cycle Tracking and Jet Lag management. This open API platform aims to expand the ring’s capabilities through third-party apps.

The Ring AIR is available to buy from the Verizon online store for $349.99.

