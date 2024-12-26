Three Ultra camera phones are coming in 2025, and here's what to expect

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has revealed apparent camera specs for three upcoming Ultra smartphones.

These specs likely pertain to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, OPPO Find X8 Ultra, and vivo X200 Ultra.

We’ve already seen the first wave of next-generation flagship Android phones from the likes of Xiaomi, vivo, and OPPO in recent months. Now, a trusted leaker has dished out camera details about three new Ultra phones.

Digital Chat Station posted camera specs for three apparent Ultra phones on Weibo. The leaker didn’t mention any phone models or manufacturers, but followers and previous leaks suggest that we’re looking at the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, OPPO Find X8 Ultra, and vivo X200 Ultra, respectively. Check out the translated screenshot below.

The three phones are tipped to offer 50MP ultrawide cameras of varying sizes, while Xiaomi and OPPO’s devices are said to offer a one-inch 50MP main camera compared to the vivo handset’s slightly smaller main sensor (1/1.3-inch). A previous leak by the tipster points to vivo adopting a 35mm primary camera, though.

Moving to the zoom cameras, the Xiaomi and OPPO phones are said to offer dual periscope camera systems. Xiaomi’s phone is poised to pack a 50MP 3x telephoto sensor and a 200MP 4.3x periscope snapper. Digital Chat Station also mentions “dual macro” capabilities, suggesting the ability to shoot macro images via either zoom camera. Meanwhile, the Find X8 Ultra is tipped to have a 50MP 3x periscope camera and a 6x periscope lens, complete with a “multispectral” sensor. Vivo’s Ultra phone could deliver a 200MP periscope camera with macro capabilities to boot.

Either way, these specs broadly match previous leaks about these flagship phones. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra, in particular, looks like a major upgrade over the already great Xiaomi 14 Ultra when it comes to long-range zoom.

These aren’t the only Ultra phones we’re expecting in 2025 as we’re bracing for the Galaxy S25 Ultra next month. The new phone is tipped to have a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide lens, a 10MP 3x telephoto camera, and a 50MP 5x shooter.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments