This flagship is poised to unsettle the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and it looks Leica camera

TL;DR Xiaomi has revealed the Xiaomi 15 Ultra’s design, revealing a phone that looks like a camera.

The phone is also available in black or white color options.

Xiaomi also confirmed that the phone has a one-inch main camera and a 200MP telephoto camera.

Xiaomi has been teasing the Xiaomi 15 Ultra for a few weeks now, and it’s expected to be a strong contender for one of the best camera phones of 2025. Now, the company has officially revealed the phone’s design and some camera specs.

The company posted images of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra design on social media today. The pictures show a phone that looks just like a Leica camera, in line with recent leaks. Expect a two-toned rear cover consisting of pleather and what appears to be glass, along with an Oreo-sized camera bump. Check out the images below.

Don’t care for this design? Then you can also pick up a Black option (featuring a matte design of sorts) and a White variant with a more conventional glass back.

Xiaomi also confirmed some camera specs on its website and via a Weibo stream (h/t: Digital Chat Station). The new flagship phone will offer a 50MP one-inch main camera, a 200MP 100mm (~4.3x) periscope camera, a 70mm (3x) 50MP telephoto camera, and a 14mm ultrawide lens. Interestingly, the company revealed that the phone’s internal code name is Night God, alluding to its low-light imaging performance.

The phone is also tipped to offer a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 6.73-inch QHD+ OLED screen, and a 5,410mAh battery with 90W wired/80W wireless charging. In any event, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will launch in China on February 27 before debuting globally on March 2. So we only have a few more days to wait until we get a full look at the device.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like