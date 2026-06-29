This highly rated Ultimate Ears Bluetooth speaker just dropped to a record low of $49.99

Amazon just dropped the Ultimate Ears MINIROLL Bluetooth speaker to $49.99, down from its $79.99 recommended retail price. That saves you $30, which is a 38% discount off the RRP, and it is also the best price we have ever tracked on the highly rated device.

At this price, the Ultimate Ears MINIROLL stands out as a strong buy for anyone who wants a speaker that is easy to take anywhere. It is the brand’s most portable option, with a very small design and a built-in hookable strap that makes it easy to clip or hang while you are out and about.

Even with its tiny size, the MINIROLL is built to do more than just travel light. It offers up to 12 hours of battery life and features a rugged build with water, dust, and drop resistance for outdoor use. Ultimate Ears also pushes its big, bassy sound, and reviews say it sounds punchy for something this compact. If you want to spread sound across a larger space, PartyUp pairing lets you sync multiple MINIROLL speakers.

The speaker also has a 4.6-star rating, which adds to the appeal of this deal. A drop to $49.99 on a portable Bluetooth speaker from a well-known audio brand is worth a look, so hit the button above if you want to know more.

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