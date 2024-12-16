Need the perfect present? Here's our UK smart home gift guide

The key to a good Christmas present is something which the other person doesn’t know they need but enhances their life in some way. That’s why a smart home device makes a great gift — Upgrading someone’s home in a way they may not have even considered is a great surprise. If you’re stuck for ideas, our UK smart home gift guide might be able to help. Here are some of our top suggestions.

Robot vacuum: Dreame L40 Ultra Complete PROMOTED What better present can you give this holiday season than the gift of time? Cutting out the cleaning does just that, and The Dreame L40 Ultra Complete couldn’t be a better pick. This high-performance robot vacuum offers a truly hands-free cleaning experience. It boasts powerful 11,000Pa suction and an innovative Anti-Tangle TriCut brush to tackle dirt and debris efficiently. The MopExtend RoboSwing Technology allows the robot to reach deep into corners and under furniture, expanding the cleaning range up to 4cm beyond the base of the device. Dreame The advanced dirt detection feature of the L40 Ultra Complete, powered by an RGB AI camera, enables it to identify and target specific areas that need extra attention. The fully automated base station also takes care of emptying the dust bin, cleaning the mops, and refilling water and cleaning solution, providing a truly effortless cleaning experience. Even better, it’s £200 off in the Dreame Christmas sale right now. Dreame L40 Ultra Complete Dreame L40 Ultra Complete 11,000Pa Suction • Anti-Tangle Brush • Multifunctional Base Station MSRP: £999.00 The Dreame L40 Ultra Complete is a powerful robot vacuum and mop with advanced features like self-emptying, self-cleaning, and intelligent navigation. It offers strong suction, effective mopping, and the ability to reach hard-to-clean areas. See price at Dreame Tech Save £200.00

Smart speaker: Nest Audio

Adam Molina / Android Authority

An affordable option in the smart home gift bracket is the Nest Audio. The sleek smart speaker delivers rich, balanced sound with crisp vocals and respectable bass — ideal for music, podcasts, or audiobooks. Built-in Google Assistant offers hands-free control for smart home devices, reminders, and streaming services like Spotify and YouTube Music. It’s compact and stylish enough to fit into any room and pairs easily with other Nest speakers for stereo or whole-home audio.

Google Nest Audio Google Nest Audio Decent price • Compact design • Excellent audio for its size MSRP: $99.99 Get cozy and nestle up with Google’s latest smart speaker. Nest Audio is an approachable, entry-level smart speaker for the minimalist music lover. This compact speaker produces excellent audio quality for its size, and is a great jack-of-all-trades. Google Assistant and Chromecast integration make it easy to set reminders, make inquiries, stream your favorite podcasts, and more. For under $100, the Nest Audio speaker is a great value. See price at Argos

Smart lights: Govee Neon Rope Light 2

Andy Walker / Android Authority

The bendable design of the Govee Neon Rope Light 2 allows you to shape it into patterns or words, perfect for personalizing walls or furniture with a creative touch. Featuring RGBIC technology, the light displays multiple colors simultaneously, creating dynamic effects. Use the Govee Home app to sync lighting with music, choose from preset modes, or design your own. The light is durable and easy to install, so it’s ideal for gaming setups, bedrooms, or living areas.

Govee Neon Rope Light 2 (16.4ft) Govee Neon Rope Light 2 (16.4ft) Flexible design • Very colorful • Matter support MSRP: $99.99 Great for creative smart home builders The Govee Neon Rope Light 2 can be twisted and fitted into unique designs and with newly-added Matter support, they're a great fit for almost any smart home. See price at Amazon Site Save £40.00 16.4ft

Smart display: Google Nest Hub Max

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

You’ll need something to control these devices, and the Google Nest Hub Max more than fits the bill. It combines a 10-inch HD touchscreen with powerful smart home capabilities to let you stream videos, manage your day, and control smart devices hands-free with Google Assistant. Its built-in camera supports video calls via Google Meet and recognizes individual users to deliver personalized experiences. The stereo speakers and rear woofer provide excellent audio, and the Hub Max also acts as a control center for your connected devices.

Google Nest Hub Max Google Nest Hub Max Nest Cam features help set it apart • Auto-framing in video calls is a nice touch • Great display, despite the fairly low resolution MSRP: $229.99 The Google Nest Hub Max blends a smart display with a smart cam to great results. Whether you're across the house or across the country, the Nest Hub Max helps everyone stay in touch. You can make video calls or leave video messages with Duo. The 10-inch HD touchscreen delivers sharp images and text, while the 6.5MP camera captures photos in stunning detail. See price at Google

Smart doorbell: Arlo Video Doorbell 2K

The Arlo Video Doorbell 2K offers sharp, detailed visuals with its 2K HDR resolution and a wide 180-degree viewing angle, ensuring you see visitors head to toe. Its smart features include motion detection, package alerts, and direct-to-mobile video calls when someone rings. The integrated spotlight and night vision enhance visibility in low light, while two-way audio allows communication with visitors. Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit, it slides nicely into your smart home setup.

Arlo Video Doorbell 2K (2nd Gen) Arlo Video Doorbell 2K (2nd Gen) High resolution • Two-way audio • Wide field-of-view MSRP: $149.99 High-res doorbell camera. Arlo’s 2K HDR Video Doorbell offers 180-degree views, night vision, and two-way audio. With motion alerts, cloud storage options, and a trial Arlo Secure Plan, it’s a smart choice for front-door monitoring. See price at Amazon Site Save £39.01

Smart lock: August Wi-Fi Smart Lock

You gotta keep your smart stuff secure. The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock upgrades your existing deadbolt with smart, secure, and convenient functionality. Control and monitor your door remotely via the app, and grant temporary or permanent access to guests without the need for physical keys. With Auto-Unlock and Auto-Lock features, your door unlocks as you arrive and secures itself when closed. Naturally, it integrates with all the main smart home platforms.

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock August Wi-Fi Smart Lock Simple setup • No physical access outside • Uses your existing house key MSRP: $224.99 Wirelessly unlock your door One of the original wireless smart locks, the August Smart Lock replaces the inner-knob of your deadlock. Unlock your door with your phone, you can also grant temporary access to your friends and family. See price at Amazon Site

Smart plug: TP-Link Tapo Smart Plug Mini

The affordable TP-Link Tapo Smart Plug Mini offers you that little extra bit of smart control for your devices. Matter-certified, it works with major platforms like Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, and SmartThings, and lets you monitor energy usage with insightful tracking. You can automate schedules to save costs by operating during off-peak hours and enjoy safety features like overcurrent protection and smart charging to conserve energy and protect devices.

TP-Link Tapo Smart Plug Mini (2-Pack) TP-Link Tapo Smart Plug Mini (2-Pack) Built-in smart charging • Excellent compatibility • Power management MSRP: $29.99 The Tapo Smart Plug Mini provides energy tracking, automatic power control, and Matter-certified compatibility for seamless integration with major platforms. Voice commands and app control offer convenience, while smart charging and scheduling maximize energy efficiency. See price at Amazon Site TP-Link Tapo Smart Plug Mini

