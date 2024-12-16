Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Need the perfect present? Here's our UK smart home gift guide
The key to a good Christmas present is something which the other person doesn’t know they need but enhances their life in some way. That’s why a smart home device makes a great gift — Upgrading someone’s home in a way they may not have even considered is a great surprise. If you’re stuck for ideas, our UK smart home gift guide might be able to help. Here are some of our top suggestions.
Robot vacuum: Dreame L40 Ultra Complete
PROMOTED
What better present can you give this holiday season than the gift of time? Cutting out the cleaning does just that, and The Dreame L40 Ultra Complete couldn’t be a better pick. This high-performance robot vacuum offers a truly hands-free cleaning experience. It boasts powerful 11,000Pa suction and an innovative Anti-Tangle TriCut brush to tackle dirt and debris efficiently. The MopExtend RoboSwing Technology allows the robot to reach deep into corners and under furniture, expanding the cleaning range up to 4cm beyond the base of the device.
The advanced dirt detection feature of the L40 Ultra Complete, powered by an RGB AI camera, enables it to identify and target specific areas that need extra attention. The fully automated base station also takes care of emptying the dust bin, cleaning the mops, and refilling water and cleaning solution, providing a truly effortless cleaning experience. Even better, it’s £200 off in the Dreame Christmas sale right now.
Smart speaker: Nest Audio
An affordable option in the smart home gift bracket is the Nest Audio. The sleek smart speaker delivers rich, balanced sound with crisp vocals and respectable bass — ideal for music, podcasts, or audiobooks. Built-in Google Assistant offers hands-free control for smart home devices, reminders, and streaming services like Spotify and YouTube Music. It’s compact and stylish enough to fit into any room and pairs easily with other Nest speakers for stereo or whole-home audio.
Smart lights: Govee Neon Rope Light 2
The bendable design of the Govee Neon Rope Light 2 allows you to shape it into patterns or words, perfect for personalizing walls or furniture with a creative touch. Featuring RGBIC technology, the light displays multiple colors simultaneously, creating dynamic effects. Use the Govee Home app to sync lighting with music, choose from preset modes, or design your own. The light is durable and easy to install, so it’s ideal for gaming setups, bedrooms, or living areas.
Smart display: Google Nest Hub Max
You’ll need something to control these devices, and the Google Nest Hub Max more than fits the bill. It combines a 10-inch HD touchscreen with powerful smart home capabilities to let you stream videos, manage your day, and control smart devices hands-free with Google Assistant. Its built-in camera supports video calls via Google Meet and recognizes individual users to deliver personalized experiences. The stereo speakers and rear woofer provide excellent audio, and the Hub Max also acts as a control center for your connected devices.
Smart doorbell: Arlo Video Doorbell 2K
The Arlo Video Doorbell 2K offers sharp, detailed visuals with its 2K HDR resolution and a wide 180-degree viewing angle, ensuring you see visitors head to toe. Its smart features include motion detection, package alerts, and direct-to-mobile video calls when someone rings. The integrated spotlight and night vision enhance visibility in low light, while two-way audio allows communication with visitors. Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit, it slides nicely into your smart home setup.
Smart lock: August Wi-Fi Smart Lock
You gotta keep your smart stuff secure. The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock upgrades your existing deadbolt with smart, secure, and convenient functionality. Control and monitor your door remotely via the app, and grant temporary or permanent access to guests without the need for physical keys. With Auto-Unlock and Auto-Lock features, your door unlocks as you arrive and secures itself when closed. Naturally, it integrates with all the main smart home platforms.
Smart plug: TP-Link Tapo Smart Plug Mini
The affordable TP-Link Tapo Smart Plug Mini offers you that little extra bit of smart control for your devices. Matter-certified, it works with major platforms like Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, and SmartThings, and lets you monitor energy usage with insightful tracking. You can automate schedules to save costs by operating during off-peak hours and enjoy safety features like overcurrent protection and smart charging to conserve energy and protect devices.