This awesome UGREEN Uno USB-C Cable is under $10

We get caught up in the latest tech trends and fancy products, but sometimes the simplest things can make a bigger difference in your experience. You deserve a high-quality cable, and it doesn’t have to be expensive. The UGREEN Uno USB-C Cable 100W is under $10 bucks! Buy the UGREEN Uno USB-C Cable 100W for just $9.35 ($6.64 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. We’re specifically referring to the 6.6ft-long version. Versions with other lengths are also available and on sale, but the discount percentage isn’t as enticing. In fact, the 3.3ft model costs a bit more!

Think about it: we use cables every day. The thing is, we often go for the cheapest cables around, thinking they are all the same. Well, they aren’t, and this one is especially nice. It also won’t break the bank.

What makes this cable special? Well, it all starts with the braided design and aluminum ends. Not only does it look great, but it also makes the cable much more resistant. One end even has a screen that displays the charging status. It’s both functional and fun, as it can showcase a smiley face.

It’s also a cable with great performance. It supports up to 100W charging speeds and 480Mbps data transfers. At 6.6ft, it’s also long enough to comfortably use any device without feeling tethered to a wall.

Are you convinced? Go get it while it’s on sale. We’re not sure when the price will go back up.

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