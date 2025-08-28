The UGREEN Uno charger is the cutest, and at a record-low price!

Now that phones don’t actually come with chargers, picking the right charger is more important than ever. If you want your charger to be functional, small, super fun, and affordable, we have the right deal for you. The UGREEN Uno 30W charger is on sale for only $17.99! Buy the UGREEN Uno 30W charger for just $17.99 ($8 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” The discount applies to all color versions: Black, Pink Blue, and Purple.

UGREEN Uno Charger 30W UGREEN Uno Charger 30W See price at Amazon Save $8.00 Limited Time Deal!

Just take a look at the image above! This is about the coolest charger I have seen, and it helps that it’s at a record-low price of just $17.99. You just have to keep your expectations in check, though. It is not the fastest, and depending on your device, it might not be able to fast-charge your phone.

This charger only has one USB-C port, and it maxes out at 30W. This is not really slow, but some higher-end Android phones can handle faster speeds. For example, the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra can handle 45W. That said, most other phones will be just fine with 30W max speeds. For example, the iPhone 15 Pro Max charges at 25W. Just check your phone’s charging capabilities first!

Oh, and keep in mind that smartphones will still charge even if they can handle more wattage. They’ll just charge a bit slower than they can. Either way, 30W is still pretty fast. And if you really need more speed, you can upgrade to the 65W and 100W models, which also have more ports, but are also bigger. They are also on sale, but not at record-low prices.

The UGREEN Uno 30W charger measures only 1.3 x 1.5 x 2.2in. The legs can be removed to expose the prongs, and they are magnetic, so you can attach them to metallic surfaces to avoid losing them. Additionally, it has a cool LED screen that displays cute eyes and gives you a live status.

Ready to turn heads wherever you charge your phone? Catch this deal before it goes away. Remember, record-low prices don’t usually stick around for long.

