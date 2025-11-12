This is the cutest little charger, and it's just $17.98 right now!

Many of us value function over form, but we all like something that looks cool, too! If you want a more fun charger, here’s our favorite-looking one, and it’s on sale. You can take the UGREEN Uno Charger 30W for just $17.98 right now. Buy the UGREEN Uno Charger 30W for just $17.98 ($12.01 off)

This offer comes from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” All color versions are on sale, including Black, Pink Blue, and Purple.

I honestly just don’t get tired of marveling over this thing. It is about the coolest charger I’ve seen. But it’s obviously not all about looks! Considering the low $17.98 price point, it’s actually quite capable, too.

It’s not the absolute fastest, but unless you have one of the best phones around, it will likely charge your phone at top speeds. And even if it doesn’t, its 30W maximum speeds are still pretty speedy. It will definitely beat cheap convenience store bricks. It has a single USB-C port, which is also something to keep in mind. You won’t be able to charge multiple devices at once.

To give you a better idea of what this entails, premium handsets like the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra can charge at max speeds of 45W. Check your phone’s specs to learn more about what it can handle. Most other modern phones are limited to about those 30W speeds, so you might not need anything better to charge as fast as possible.

If you absolutely need more power, there are also 65W and 100W models available in the same line. These look the same, but are larger and have more ports.

Let’s talk design! This little guy is pretty tiny, measuring just 1.3 x 1.5 x 2.2in. The legs are actually a prong cover, and can be removed whenever you are going to use the charger. Additionally, they are magnetic, so you can attach the cover to any magnetic surface to avoid losing them. There’s an LED screen in the front, too, which displays charger status and can show a set of cute eyes.

Are you ready to turn some heads? Go catch this record-low price deal while you can! We’ve never seen it at a lower price.

