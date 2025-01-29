Got Amazon Prime? Catch a discount on these awesome UGREEN Uno chargers

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

All of these offers are available from Amazon. More specifically, the deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. Here are more details about Prime pricing and plans, but new members get a 30-day free trial, in case you are interested. Additionally, the discounts apply regardless of which color version you pick.

UGREEN Uno Charger 30W

If you want in on the fun but your needs are not as demanding, the UGREEN Uno Charger 30W is a great option. It’s only $18.19! 30W is still pretty fast, and this plug will be able to charge many devices at full speeds. Just check your phone specs to verify, but very few mainstream smartphones support charging above 30W.

This unit comes with a single USB-C port, but again, it’s for those with less demanding needs. Like all other models, it has a light-up screen that informs you of the charging status, using cute facial expressions.

Additionally, the feet are magnetic, so you can avoid losing them when the charger is in use. Just place them on a metal surface. This is also the smallest unit at 1.3 x 1.5 x 2.2in.

UGREEN Uno Charger 65W

30W and a single port aren’t enough for many of you. You might want to consider finding a middle ground with something like the $32.49 UGREEN Uno Charger 65W.

This one has three ports: two USB-C and one USB-A. One of the USB-C ports can reach the maximum output, which, in this case, is upgraded to 65W. That said, the second USB-C port is limited to 30W, and the USB-A connection can get to 22.5W. Of course, these speeds are shared as you plug in more devices at a time.

Similarly, you’ll get charging status updates through the LED screen, and the feet are magnetic. The size is slightly larger, measuring 1.68 x 1.85 x 2.65in.

This one is great for charging smartphones, but 65W is also enough to power tablets and some laptops, even if not at full speed.

UGREEN Uno Charger 100W

Those who want the best the UGREEN Uno series has to offer will have to get this one. It has three USB-C connections and a single USB-A port.

You’ll get a maximum output of 100W, which two USB-C ports can reach when charging a single device. The third USB-C port tops off at 30W, while the USB-A port has a max speed of 22.5W. Again, wattage gets shared as you plug in more devices.

This one is bigger than its little brothers, but it still isn’t huge at 1.83 x 1.85 x 2.56in, and you’ll get a much nicer experience. 100W is pretty much enough to fast charge nearly all smartphones. It can also do much better than the others charging more power-hungry devices, such as tablets, laptops, and even gaming handhelds.

The UGREEN Uno Charger 100W is pricier, but it could be the only charger you’ll need in a long time. Are you getting any of these? You might want to act quickly. These are still record-low prices, so prices likely won’t get any better in a while.

If you need more help picking the right deal, we also have a guide on picking the right charger for your needs. Go over it before making a decision.

You might like