Deal: The UGREEN Uno Charger 100W Charger is new, fun, powerful, and 31% off!

The UGREEN Uno robot chargers are the coolest little chargers, and they are actually quite powerful. If you need even more power to meet your charging needs, there’s a new version: the UGREEN Uno Charger 100W Charger. And despite it being brand-new, you can already get it at a 31% discount, bringing the price down to just $48. Buy the UGREEN Uno Charger 100W Charger for just $48

This deal is available straight from Amazon, but it is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. If you find yourself using Amazon a bunch, though, it might be worth looking into signing up. And if you’re a new member, you can even score a 30-day free trial.

It’s also worth noting that the same deal is available from the official UGREEN website. The interesting thing is that it is still only available for pre-order there, and it starts shipping on September 18, 2024. This means you’ll actually get it sooner from Amazon. But, if you have no rush, you don’t need a Prime subscription if you get it directly from UGREEN.

The UGREEN Uno Charger 100W Charger is super cool, as it looks like a robot. It even has a screen that will show different robot faces depending on the status of the charger. It is just the cutest!

Looks aside, the charger is actually quite powerful, especially considering its smaller size. As its name implies, it has a maximum output of 100W. It has three USB-C ports and a single USB-A connection. Two of the USB-C ports can reach 100W if charging a single device. Of course, speeds get divided when you charge more devices simultaneously. That said, 100W is enough to charge nearly all smartphones, tablets, and most modern laptops.

This is a very special situation, as it’s a brand-new product already getting a pretty steep discount. I mean, it’s still only available for pre-order if you get it from UGREEN, directly! Go get yours before the deal ends, as we’re not sure when it will hit these prices again.

If you’re not convinced by the UGREEN Uno Charger 100W Charger, though, we have a list of the best wall chargers with plenty of great options.

