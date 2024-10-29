Need a good USB-C hub? This UGREEN Uno one is cute, capable, and 20% off

Our devices are getting thinner than ever, but having such slim and gorgeous designs comes with downsides. The main one is that even laptops are starting to lack ports, which many of us still consider essential. If you need some extra ports, looking into a good USB-C hub is the easiest solution. While there are many great ones, sometimes I am left scratching my head when I look at some of these prices. This is why I love the UGREEN Uno 6-in-1 USB-C Hub, which usually costs only $19.99, and today, it’s 20% off, bringing the cost down to just $15.99! Buy the UGREEN Uno 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for just $16.99

This offer is available from Amazon, and it is labeled as a “limited time deal.” This means it shouldn’t be long before the product goes back to its original pricing.

We would recommend the UGREEN Uno 6-in-1 USB-C Hub at its full price. The 20% discount is really just a cherry on top. This port multiplier is an excellent accessory with pretty nice capabilities. For starters, the design is really cool, offering a variety of emoji status indicators and a minimalist overall look. As you can see, it’s pretty portable, as well. You’ll also get plenty of ports, including two USB-A ports, three USB-C ports, and a full-sized HDMI connection.

These are good-quality ports, too! The UGREEN Uno accessory comes packed with capabilities we wouldn’t imagine an accessory this affordable would have. For starters, it supports 100W power delivery through one of the USB-C ports to keep your laptop, tablet, or smartphone charged while connected. The other USB-C and USB-A ports meet USB 3.2 Gen2 standards, which means they support data transfers of up to 10Gbps. Additionally, the HDMI ports support 4K resolutions at 60Hz.

For what it’s worth, this is a record-low price for this product, and however small the discount is, I’d rather pay $15.99 than $19.99. Not to mention, this is a necessary accessory for many, so go sign up for this deal while it is available! You’ll especially need one if you are also taking advantage of today’s amazing Apple MacBook Air M2 deal.

You might like

Comments