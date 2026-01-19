The super fun UGREEN Uno 30W charger is at a record-low price!

Whoever said chargers can’t be fun? This one is! The best part is that it is also portable, capable, and really affordable right now. You can take the UGREEN Uno 30W charger home for a mere $17.09! Buy the UGREEN Uno 30W Charger for just $17.09 ($12.90 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal”. Maximum savings only apply to the Black model. That said, the Pink Blue and Purple iterations are also on sale. They just happen to cost nearly a dollar more.

Just a glance at this thing will make you want one. Especially when you can have it for about the price of a cheap lunch! The UGREEN Uno 30W charger will be an excellent conversation starter, as well as a capable brick for juicing up your smartphone.

As its name entails, this charger can push up to 30W of power. It has a single USB-C port. While not blazing fast, 30W is enough to charge many devices at full speed. And even if your phone can charge faster, 30W is still nothing to scoff at. If you really can’t live with 30W or a single port, there are also 65W and 100W models.

Charging capabilities aside, there are a few other features you’ll love here. The leg covers are removable and magnetic, so you can attach them to metallic surfaces to prevent them from getting lost. There’s also a really fun LED screen up front, which will show a live status of the charger’s activity.

Want in on this deal? Again, the UGREEN UNO 30W has never been cheaper than right now, so catch this deal while you can!

