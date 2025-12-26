Super cute UGREEN Uno 30W Charger hits new record-low price

We usually treat chargers as simple functional accessories, but no one said they can’t also be fun! Check out the UGREEN Uno 30W Charger. It’s one of the coolest and cutest chargers I’ve seen. It’s also pretty good, and you can currently get it at a brand-new record-low price of $17.09. Buy the UGREEN Uno 30W Charger for just $17.09 ($12.90 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal”. Maximum savings only apply to the Black color version. The Pink Blue and Purple models are also on sale, but they cost slightly more (the difference is under a dollar).

I mean, just look at it! I don’t need any convincing to want this thing. It will be a fantastic conversation starter wherever you take it out. Looks are not all the UGREEN Uno 30W Charger has going for itself, though. It’s also pretty capable, especially considering its current discounted price point.

The UGREEN Uno 30W Charger can charge at 30W, as its name implies. It does this through a single USB-C port. While not blazing fast, 30W is enough to charge many devices at full speed. And if it can’t reach your phone’s maximum potential, it won’t necessarily charge it slowly either. If you really want to take your faster phone to its limits, though, there are 65W and 100W models, too, and those come with more ports.

There are some other cool features you’ll enjoy. The legs are removable and magnetic, so you can place them on metal surfaces so they don’t get lost. Additionally, the LED screen will illuminate and display a live status of the charger’s activity. It’s super small and portable, and the design is hard to match.

Want in on this deal? The UGREEN Uno 30W charger has never been cheaper, so sign up for this offer while you can!

