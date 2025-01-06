UGREEN's 500W desktop charger is strong enough to power up your e-bike

UGREEN

It’s that time of year once again, CES is back for 2025. While most of the attention may be on smart glasses, computers, phones, and more, you may also want to keep your eyes on some of the smaller products being announced. For example, electronics maker UGREEN is launching a multi-port 500W desktop charger.

Today, UGREEN announced the Nexode Desktop Charger 500W, which measures 5.75 x 2.39 x 4.51 and weighs 63.49 oz. According to the company, this is the most powerful six-port charger on the market.

Those six ports consist of five USB-C ports and one USB-A port. The first of those ports (C1) supports the PD 3.1 fast-charging protocol and offers a maximum output power of 240W. As for the other USB-C ports, they offer up to 100W, and the USB-A port delivers up to 22.5W.

You can plug in up to three devices at the same time before the maximum wattage per port is reduced. However, the maximum output for C1 always stays at 240W, regardless of how many ports are being used. The company states that this single charger can support fast charging on up to five laptops at the same time with a minimum of 65W per port.

This charger is compatible with a variety of devices you would expect such as phones, laptops, tablets, headphones, and so on. However, it can also be used for more power-hungry products like the Nintendo Switch, high-powered tools, and even an e-bike.

In addition to this announcement, UGREEN also unveiled the Revodok Max 2131 Thunderbolt 5 docking station and NASync iDX6011. The docking station works with Windows and Mac and supports dual display. While the NASync iDX6011 is a data management center where you can store and access data anywhere there’s network access.

