Not enough ports? This UGREEN USB-C hub gives you 5 for just $9.99!

I have one major gripe with modern computers: They almost never come with enough ports! Adding some extra connections doesn’t have to be expensive. The UGREEN Revodok 105 5-in-1 USB-C Hub is only $9.99, and it turns a USB-C port into five different connections. Buy the UGREEN Revodok 105 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for $9.99 ($6 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s a “limited time deal”, so we’re not sure how long the offer will stick around.

The UGREEN Revodok 105 5-in-1 USB-C Hub will come in really handy if you’re in need of some extra ports. Simply connect it to your laptop’s USB-C port and enjoy the magic!

The USB-C port serves as a power input, allowing you to connect a power cable and maintain your laptop’s charge at up to 100W. There’s also a USB-A 3.0 port that can transfer data at 5Gbps. Additionally, there are a couple of USB-A 2.0 connections. These can reach up to 480Mbps. As if that isn’t enough, you’ll also get a full HDMI port with support for 4K@30fps.

The metallic build is sleek and refined, and it helps that it is a very portable dongle. At $9.99, this is a really nice addition to your laptop bag. Catch this offer while you can! But hey, even if you miss the deal, the $15.99 retail price is still great!

