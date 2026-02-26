Save 35% on this awesome UGREEN Qi2 15W Wireless Charger 2-in-1

I swear, I can no longer live without a good wireless charger. I use one next to my bed for night-time charging, one in my desk for juicing up while working, and I even have a wireless charger in my car. Want to join the fun? Here’s a really nice dual charger deal for you. The new UGREEN Qi2 15W Wireless Charger 2-in-1 is 35% off right now, bringing the price down to just $29.99. Buy the UGREEN Qi2 15W Wireless Charger 2-in-1 for $29.99 ($16 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. Just keep in mind that the deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. You can learn all about Prime plans and prices here. Just remember that new members get a 30-day free trial!

We didn’t use to cover these magnetic chargers very often in the past, as they were pretty much only made for iPhone users. Now that Qi2 devices are becoming much more common in the Android space, we can start focusing more on these super convenient accessories. And even if you don’t have a Qi2 device, you can use a magnetic adapter or case.

Regardless, if you’re looking for a nice magnetic wireless charger, this UGREEN Qi2 15W Wireless Charger 2-in-1 is really nice, new, and already on sale.

As you can see, there is a magnetic charger for a phone. You can use it in any orientation you prefer. It also charges at 15W, which is pretty standard for newer Qi2 phones. Additionally, you’ll enjoy a second charging pad. This one can reach 5W and was mainly designed with wireless earbuds in mind.

This charger has a sleek design and solid construction. Not to mention, the smartphone wireless charging section doubles as a stand.

This wireless charger was launched less than a month ago, and it is already on sale. This is not common, so act quickly and take advantage of this offer while you can!

