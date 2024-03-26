Have phone battery anxiety? These new power banks could be just what you need

UGREEN

TL;DR UGREEN is launching new 5,000mAh and 10,000mAh magnetic power banks.

Both power banks work with the iPhone 12 and up.

The 10,000mAh can charge two devices at the same time.

Regardless of how energy-efficient your phone is, battery life is still a problem everyone faces. Fortunately, there are ways to get around the battery problem, like UGREEN’s new power banks.

Electronic accessories and peripherals maker UGREEN has just launched new 5,000mAh and 10,000mAh magnetic power banks. Designed for the iPhone 12, 13, 14, and 15, the company says these power banks can keep your phone charged all day long.

UGREEN

The 5,000mAh model is available in “Dark Gray” and “Off White,” and is covered in a slip-resistant silicone material. When a USB cable is connected, the device can charge your iPhone at a rate of 15W. It can also handle wireless charging at a rate of 7.5W. And given that it only weighs 0.26 lbs, you won’t even notice when it’s attached.

This power bank also has what UGREEN calls trickle mode. With trickle mode, the power bank can safely charge smaller devices, like your AirPods.

UGREEN Magnetic Power Bank 5,000mAh UGREEN Magnetic Power Bank 5,000mAh Portable • Lightweight • Fast charging MSRP: $20.99 See price at Amazon Save $2.00

UGREEN

For those who need a little more juice, the 10,000mAh model doubles up on the capacity. While slightly heavier at 0.49 lbs, this power bank is also able to attach to the back of your iPhone without feeling too weighty.

While you charge your iPhone, you also charge other devices as well. The magnet allows the power bank to attach to the back of your phone and charge it wirelessly, leaving the USB port open for wired charging.

Speaking of wired charging, this power bank can deliver 20W fast charging. It’s also capable of two-way charging, so it can be charged itself.

UGREEN Magnetic Power Bank 10,000mAh UGREEN Magnetic Power Bank 10,000mAh Portable & slim • Strong magnet • Skin-friendly material MSRP: $49.99 See price at Amazon

The 5,000mAh model will cost you $31.99 and the 10,000mAh sells for $49.99. However, you can get the 5,000mAh model for 30% off if you have Amazon Prime.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments