Learn more.

The UGREEN Nexode RG 65W is the coolest charger, and it's 31% off right now

Are you looking for a good multi-port charger? This one is capable, looks amazing, and is heavily discounted right now.
Published on2 hours ago

UGREEN Nexode RG 65W
UGREEN

Just look at this thing! The UGREEN Nexode RG 65W  is, by far, the coolest little charger I have ever seen. But while it is one of the best wall chargers, it isn’t cheap. This charger usually costs $50, but if you’re looking for a cool charger that is also very capable, there’s a 31% discount on it right now, bringing the price down to a more reasonable $36.

Get the UGREEN Nexode RG 65W charger for $36

The UGREEN Nexode RG 65W is available in two colors: black and purple. The discount applies to either version, but Amazon clearly labels this a “limited time deal.” We’re not sure how long it will last.

UGREEN Nexode RG 65W robot chargerUGREEN Nexode RG 65W robot charger
UGREEN Nexode RG 65W robot charger
See price at Amazon
Save $15.99

There’s plenty to love here. As mentioned above, this is not just a cool-looking product. It’s also a very capable charger. We can thank GaN technology the smaller profile, which also makes the unit more efficient and safer. The unit is also pretty versatile, offering two USB-C ports and a USB-A port.

It can output as much as 65W when using all ports, and the max single-port charging is also 65W if you’re using the first USB-C port alone. That’s enough to fast-charge almost all smartphones, and even more power-hungry devices like tablets and some laptops.

We’ve never seen the UGREEN Nexode RG 65W reach a lower price than today’s, so go get it right now, before the deal is gone. You won’t find anything cooler, and it’s nice that the charger is also specced out.

