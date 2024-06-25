Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The UGREEN Nexode RG 65W is the coolest charger, and it's 31% off right now
Just look at this thing! The UGREEN Nexode RG 65W is, by far, the coolest little charger I have ever seen. But while it is one of the best wall chargers, it isn’t cheap. This charger usually costs $50, but if you’re looking for a cool charger that is also very capable, there’s a 31% discount on it right now, bringing the price down to a more reasonable $36.
The UGREEN Nexode RG 65W is available in two colors: black and purple. The discount applies to either version, but Amazon clearly labels this a “limited time deal.” We’re not sure how long it will last.
There’s plenty to love here. As mentioned above, this is not just a cool-looking product. It’s also a very capable charger. We can thank GaN technology the smaller profile, which also makes the unit more efficient and safer. The unit is also pretty versatile, offering two USB-C ports and a USB-A port.
It can output as much as 65W when using all ports, and the max single-port charging is also 65W if you’re using the first USB-C port alone. That’s enough to fast-charge almost all smartphones, and even more power-hungry devices like tablets and some laptops.
We’ve never seen the UGREEN Nexode RG 65W reach a lower price than today’s, so go get it right now, before the deal is gone. You won’t find anything cooler, and it’s nice that the charger is also specced out.