New UGREEN Nexode Pro 160W GaN charger gets a 33% discount at Amazon

The new UGREEN Nexode Pro 160W Charger is built for people who carry a laptop, tablet, phone, and other gear at once, and there’s already a solid deal on it. This is a high-output GaN wall charger designed to reduce the number of bricks you need on your desk or in your bag.

The big draw here is power and flexibility. Recent product details point to the Nexode Pro 160W as a compact GaN charger designed for multi-device charging, with up to 160W of total output across its ports. The top USB-C ports can deliver very high single-port power for larger laptops, while the charger is also meant to handle tablets, phones, and smaller accessories. Some versions of the current Nexode Pro 160W also feature a display or touch interface for checking power distribution, which adds a useful at-a-glance view when several devices are plugged in.

It also looks like a strong fit as an all-in-one charger for travel or a desk setup, especially for anyone who relies on multiple USB-C devices throughout the day. One thing worth checking before you buy is the exact model number and port layout, since the Nexode Pro 160W naming has been a bit messy across recent listings.

As for the deal, UGREEN has dropped the price of the Nexode Pro to $99.99, down from the $149.99 recommended retail price. That’s a 33% discount relative to the RRP, saving you $50. It’s also the first-ever deal on the device!

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