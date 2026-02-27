Deal: UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 20,000mAh 130W hits record-low price

I can no longer go anywhere without my handy power bank. It can easily keep my phone and other accessories alive for days. If you want to let go of battery anxiety without spending too much, here’s a deal for you. Buy the UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 20,000mAh 130W for just $59.96 (30.03 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s labeled as a “limited time deal”, so we’re not sure how long the offer will stand.

The UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 20,000mAh 130W features my favorite price range. It measures only 2.1 x 2.0 x 5.1in. In essence, it is similar to your usual soda can. It can fit in most pants pockets and will leave room to spare in most bags and purses. It’s also only one pound, so you will barely notice its weight.

As the name suggests, it has a 20,000mAh battery capacity. This is enough to charge an average smartphone about 3-4 times. It’s plenty fast, too, with a max output of 130W.

Just remember that each port also has a maximum output, and wattage will be shared as you plug in more devices simultaneously. One of the USB-C ports can reach as much as 100W, while the second one is limited to 30W. There is also a USB-A connection that can reach 22.5W.

The main USB-C port is fast enough to charge all smartphones, as well as most tablets and laptops. You can even recharge the actual battery pretty quickly, at 65W. This should fully juice the battery pack in about two hours. There is a screen that shows the device’s live status, which is a nice touch if you care for those details.

Want in on this deal? It’s a record-low price on a great power bank, so you should jump on this deal while you can and say goodbye to battery anxiety.

