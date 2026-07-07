The highly rated UGREEN Nexode Air 65W charger is back to its all-time low price on Amazon

The UGREEN Nexode Air 65W USB-C Charger has dropped to just $21.49 on Amazon, down from its $39.99 recommended retail price. That saves you $18.50, which is a 46% discount relative to the RRP, and it’s a deal worth grabbing while it lasts.

This is also the best deal we have seen this year, with the current price matching the Prime Day price, which is an all-time low. With a 4.8-star rating, it already looks like a popular pick for people who want a compact charger that can still handle more than just a phone.

The Nexode Air 65W features a very thin, ultra-slim design that makes it easy to carry in a bag or pocket. It uses GaN tech and has a foldable plug, which helps keep it travel-friendly and tidy when you’re not using it. Despite its slim size, it can deliver up to 65W of power, which is enough for phones, tablets, and many USB-C laptops, including MacBook Air-class devices.

You also get 3 ports in total: 2 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port. That means you can charge multiple devices at once without packing extra wall chargers. For anyone looking for a pocket-friendly charger with modern fast-charging support, this Amazon deal makes the UGREEN Nexode Air 65W a very easy one to recommend.

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