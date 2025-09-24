Deal: This awesome UGREEN Nexode 100W 4-Port Charger is only $33.99!

Life is too short to spend it tethered to a wall. When it comes to charging your devices, you want it to happen as quickly and conveniently as possible. The only issue is that capable chargers tend to be pricey. Here’s your chance to get a great charger at a drop-dead price! The UGREEN Nexode 100W 4-Port Charger is only $33.99 right now. Buy the UGREEN Nexode 100W 4-Port Charger for only $33.99 ($21 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s a “limited time deal,” and also happens to be an all-time low price we’ve never seen in the past.

My friends and family are always marveled when they use my chargers and notice how much faster they are. When I ask them about their chargers, I almost always find out they get the first one they come across, maybe at a convenience store or common retailers like Walmart. This is a very common issue now that manufacturers don’t include chargers with smartphones, and most people don’t know how to pick the right one!

If you want to keep things simple and prefer skipping all the research, here’s a charger we would recommend. We are almost sure the UGREEN Nexode 100W 4-Port Charger can handle all your charging needs.

This brick has a 100W maximum output. This speed can be reached using the first two USB-C ports, while the third one is limited to 22.5W. Additionally, there is a 22.5W USB-A connection. The only thing to keep in mind is that wattage will be shared as you connect more devices or accessories simultaneously.

To put things into perspective, the best Android phones usually charge at about 45W. And the max 100W speeds can charge most tablets and laptops pretty quickly!

I like using multi-port chargers like these, especially for traveling. It will help you save space and time, as you won’t have to deal with a bunch of bricks on the go. At this record-low price of just $33.99, it is also an impressive deal for a charger of this caliber. Go get yours while it’s hot!

