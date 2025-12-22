This powerful UGREEN charger is only $33.24

Do you need a new charger? There are plenty of them out there, but very few offer as much value per dollar as this one. The UGREEN Nexode 100W 4-Port Charger is currently available for $33.24, offering capabilities that match those of much more expensive models. Buy the UGREEN Nexode 100W 4-Port Charger for just $33.24 ($21.75)

This offer is available from Amazon. It is a “limited time deal” and is still the lowest price we’ve seen this model go for.

Are you constantly running out of juice? It’s a common issue, and the charger is usually the culprit! Not all chargers are made the same; some are faster than others. If you want to charge your devices at faster speeds, you’ll need something like the UGREEN Nexode 100W 4-Port Charger.

This accessory has a maximum output of 100W. If you don’t know what that means, a high-end phone like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra charges at 45W. This means the charger can charge two of these devices at maximum speeds and still have some power to spare.

By the way, you can definitely charge two devices at once, and then some. This brick comes with four ports. The first two USB-C connections offer the maximum wattage. Meanwhile, the third one is limited to 22.5W, and there’s also a USB-A connection that can reach 22.5W. Please note that these are max speeds; wattage is shared if you connect multiple devices simultaneously.

Liking what you see? Catch this deal while you can. The charger competes with options that cost well over $100, and this record-low price won’t last forever.

