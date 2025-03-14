Deal: Pick up the UGREEN Magnetic Power Bank at an all-time low of just $20.99

Your phone running out of battery at the wrong moment just isn’t worth considering in 2025, which is where the UGREEN Magnetic Power Bank comes in. iPhone users can pick up the MagSafe-style charger for an all-time low price of just $20.99 on Amazon right now. UGREEN Magnetic Power Bank 10,000mAh for $20.99 ($9 off)

The Amazon listing shows this as a 30% price drop, but the power bank originally retailed for $49.99. In fact, the white model still does, and this black variant was at that price point as recently as November. As such, this is closer to a 60% markdown.

This compact, 10,000mAh battery pack for iPhone features a strong 10N magnet and snaps securely to the back of your phone, so you can charge without worrying about cables or slipping. It’s wireless and wired, letting you charge another device while using MagSafe charging, and the USB-C port supports 20W PD fast charging. The soft silicone finish feels comfortable in hand, and at just 7.8oz with a slim, pocket-friendly size, it’s easy to carry wherever you go. At this price, it’s an ultra-affordable way to keep your phone going all day.

Hit the widget above to catch the deal.

You might like