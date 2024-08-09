The two coolest chargers are on sale today!

Chargers are usually more about function than they are about fashion. They don’t tend to be fun or cool. There are some exceptions right now, though. We think the coolest chargers around are the UGREEN Uno 65W Charger and the GravaStar Alpha65 GaN 65W Wall Charger. Both look like robots, and both are also very nicely discounted right now.

You can buy the UGREEN Uno 65W Charger for just $35, a 30% discount on the full price. If you prefer the GravaStar Alpha65 GaN 65W Wall Charger, that one can be had for a bigger 62% discount, bringing the price down to a mere $22.40. Get the UGREEN Uno 65W Charger for just $35 Get the GravaStar Alpha65 GaN 65W Wall Charger for just $22.40

Both are “limited time deals” available from Amazon. In the case of the UGREEN Uno 65W Charger the offer applies to all color versions: Black, Pink Blue, and Purple. Things get a bit more complex with the GravaStar Alpha65 GaN 65W Wall Charger, as it has different prices depending on which color variant you pick. The Gray model is the most common, so we picked that one to showcase here. That said, the White one is a bit cheaper, by about a dollar. The War-Damaged Blue and War-Damaged Yellow are a bit more expensive.

You should also keep in mind that the GravaStar chargers are only at this lower prices if you manually apply a 25% coupon available from the Amazon page.

UGREEN Uno 65W Charger

This charger has become a favorite around here. It is about the cutest charger you can find right now, but don’t let its sweet looks fool you. It is also a mighty charger, with a max output of 65W. The fastest port can achieve these speeds alone, as long as you aren’t charging multiple devices simultaneously. Power gets shared if you plug in more gadgets. And by the way, you can power up to three devices using its two USB-C ports and single USB-A connection.

Oh, and if this is a bit much, there’s also the UGREEN Uno 30W Charger, which is also on discount at just $18. It only supports 30W and has a single USB-C port. It looks just as cool, though, and many of you will find 30W to be plenty fast.

GravaStar Alpha65 GaN 65W Wall Charger

The UGREEN Uno 65W Charger is super cute, but maybe you prefer your robots to look a bit more aggressive. The GravaStar Alpha65 GaN 65W Wall Charger looks totally awesome, taking on a mech design that will definitely turn more heads. It also helps that it will cost significantly less, and the features are pretty much the same.

The GravaStar Alpha65 GaN 65W Wall Charger also has 65W max charging speeds, and it shares the same port configuration, featuring two USB-C ports and a USB-A port. The fastest port can reach 65W, but only if charging a single device. Obviously, power gets shared as you connect more products. These deals should go away soon, especially the GravaStar one, which is a “Lightning Deal.” You should make up your mind and pick your charger sooner rather than later!

That said, we also have a list of the best wall chargers, if these two don’t quite convince you.

