This UGREEN 300W Portable Power Bank is $90 off today!

We’ve been covering a bunch of power stations lately, but we know some of those can be way too big, heavy, and, most importantly, expensive. If you want something more portable and affordable, we have a really nice deal for you. This UGREEN 300W Portable Power Bank is only $109.99 right now, and it packs a really nice amount of power. Get the UGREEN 300W Portable Power Bank for just #109.99 ($90 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. Maximum savings are only available through an on-page coupon. Make sure to apply the $60 coupon before adding the item to your cart, otherwise you’ll pay $169.99.

The UGREEN 300W Portable Power Bank borders on power station territory. Its very large 48,000mAh battery can charge the average smartphone about 8-10 times.

You’ll also get a nice selection of ports, including three USB-C ports and a couple of USB-A connections. The first USB-C port can reach up to 140W, which means it can charge nearly all laptops and tablets at really fast speeds. The other two USB-C ports can reach as much as 100W, which is still really fast. Both USB-A connections top off at 22.5W.

Just keep in mind those are max speeds. The wattage will be shared as you plug in more devices simultaneously, and the whole device’s max output is 300W. Nothing to scoff at, but you’ll notice the difference if you start plugging in a bunch of power-hungry devices at once.

Oh, and it has an integrated light, which is a really nice added plus for camping nights, outages, or any dark environments. The built-in handle will also come in handy for carrying the battery around. It’s also super fast at charging, as it can reach up to 140W for intake. It can recharge from zero to 100% in about 1.5 hours!

This is as good as you can get before stepping into full-on power station territory. And at just a penny under $110, it is one of the best deals we’ve seen for a high-capacity power bank. Go get it while it’s still cheap!

Extra deal: Just in case you want much more power

A high-capacity power bank like the UGREEN one listed above will be great for powering mobile devices like smartphones, tablets, computers, speakers, and so on. If you need something much more potent, though, here’s a really nice deal on a pretty juicy power station.

The Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station comes with a big, honking 1070Wh, which is significantly more than UGREEN’s 153Wh. This Jackery power station can charge a smartphone over 70 times for comparison!

Not only is the battery much bigger, but output maxes out at a whopping 1,500W. You only get two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port, but that’s because this one also includes a car socket and three powerful AC outlets.

This means you could power much more than mobile devices. This battery can run a fridge, kettle, electric stove, some power tools, and more. And another great advantage of these power stations is that they also support solar panel charging. All that said, it isn’t quite as portable, measuring 12.87 x 8.82 x 9.72in and weighing 23.8 lbs.

