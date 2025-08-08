Satisfy your charging needs with these two deals!

Is your phone charging slowly? Chances are the charger is to blame. Here’s an awesome deal on a fast charger with multiple ports that will untether you from the outlet. Also, we have a deal that will help if you are lacking outlets! Let’s go into the details. Buy the UGREEN 100W 4 in 1 GaN USB-C Charger with Retractable Cable for $44.99 ($15 off) Buy the Anker Surge Protector Power Strip 2100J for $22.79 ($7.20 off)

These offers are available from Amazon, but they are slightly different. The UGREEN discount is applied automatically. Meanwhile, the Anker offer comes in the form of an on-page coupon you must manually apply before adding the item to your cart.

UGREEN 100W 4 in 1 GaN USB-C Charger with Retractable Cable

As mentioned above, slow charging is usually caused by lower-end chargers. Unfortunately, many people don’t know this and can’t figure out why it takes so long to juice up their devices. Get a better charger with nice specs, and you’ll be charging your phone in times you might not even think possible.

For example, the UGREEN 100W 4 in 1 GaN USB-C Charger with Retractable Cable has a max output of 100W. To put matters into perspective, a high-end device like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra can charge at 45W.

In this case, two of the USB-C ports can reach the full 100W (one of them is the built-in retractable cable). There is also another 30W USB-C connection and a 22.5W USB-A port. Of course, these are max outputs. Wattage will be shared if you connect multiple devices simultaneously.

The retractable USB-C cable is pretty convenient, as it means you don’t have to carry around any cables if you don’t need to charge more than one device at a time.

Anker Surge Protector Power Strip (2100J)

I move more often than most people. I swear, I have changed homes every few years since I can remember, and there is one issue I always come across. I swear, I’ve never lived in a place with enough AC outlets! I am very familiar with power strips, and the Anker Surge Protector Power Strip (2100J) is my most recent acquisition.

I actually paid full price for this one, and I got the more expensive 10ft version. Joke’s on me, I guess. If you’re satisfied with the 5ft model, you can get this power strip for just $22.79.

The unit comes with 12 AC outlets, which should be enough for most people’s needs. Additionally, it features a USB-C port (20W) and two USB-A (12W) connections. This means you could power up to 15 things at once!

It also comes with 2,100J protection for power surges, an 18-month warranty, and a lifetime warranty on up to $200,000 of connected devices. You’ll have to look more into the specifics, but that sounds really nice to me!

Overall, mine is serving me very well, and now all my desk electronics can be connected without issues. And I think the price for such a good power strip is really good, even at its full price. These charging products will set you up for a seamless experience and fast performance. Are you getting either of them? Maybe both? Act quickly, because we’re not sure how long the offers will last.

