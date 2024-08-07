Do you use uBlock Origin on Chrome? You'll soon have to use another ad blocker

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Popular extensions like uBlock Origin, which are based on the Manifest V2 framework, will encounter compatibility problems with Chrome’s transition to Manifest V3.

Google Chrome is prompting users to switch to Manifest V3-compliant extensions, such as uBlock Origin Lite, which is a pared-down version of the original.

Users who prefer not to switch to uBlock Origin Lite can use alternative browsers like Firefox, which continue to support Manifest V2 extensions without compatibility concerns.

The right ad blocker can take your browsing experience to a whole new level. On Chrome, one of the more popular ad blocker extensions that many users relied on was uBlock Origin. While this extension is currently available for download on the Chrome Web Store, this might not be the case for too long. With Chrome soon moving to the Manifest V3 framework, popular extensions built on Manivest V2, like uBlock Origin, will soon start facing compatibility issues.

Given this, Google Chrome has already started prompting uBlock Origin users to try alternative ad blockers (via Bleeping Computer). Users are currently seeing a warning that reads, “This extension may soon no longer be supported because it doesn’t follow best practices for Chrome extensions” on uBlock Origin’s Chrome Web Store page.

The company confirmed this via its GitHub page but suggested an alternative extension — uBlock Origin Lite. The “Lite” version isn’t an exact substitute for uBlock Origin but is Manifest V3 compliant. Currently, when users navigate to uBlock Origin’s Chrome Web Store page, uBlock Origin Lite appears as one of the alternatives that Google suggests.

The company explained in its post: uBO Lite (uBOL) is a pared-down version of uBO with a best effort at converting filter lists used by uBO into a Manifest v3-compliant approach, with a focus on reliability and efficiency as has been the case with uBO since first published in June 2014. The company noted that those who use uBlock Origin will need to manually replace the extension with uBlock Origin Lite. This is not something that will automatically happen. If you don’t want to switch extensions, you can use an alternative browser like Firefox, which is not deprecating Manifest V2. Doing this will allow you to continue using the original uBlock Origin extension without having to face any compatibility issues.

uBlock Origin is not the only extension that is affected by Chrome’s shift to Manifest V3. Other extensions that are built on the older Manifest V2 framework are displaying the same warning banner, with alternative extensions suggested as a workaround. The reporting outlet notes that users in the Chrome Beta, Dev, and Canary channels have been able to access these warning banners since early June. For now, Google is sticking to its timeline and is looking to roll out Manifest V3 by the start of 2025 for all users.

