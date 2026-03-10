Search results for

Gift card deals: Uber, Instacart, Grubhub, and DoorDash

This is pretty much like free money!
1 hour ago

Uber stock photo 3
Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

I love running into gift card deals. It’s pretty much free money, given that you already use the services or shop at the stores the gift cards are for. Today we have four great offers for you. These include gift card deals from Uber, Instacart, Grubhub, and DoorDash.

Buy a $100 Uber gift card for just $85 ($15 off)

Buy a $100 Instacart gift card for just $85 ($15 off)

Buy a $50 Grubhub gift card for just $42.50 ($7.50 off)

Buy a $50 DoorDash gift card for just $40 ($10 off)

All of these offers come in limited quantities, so you might want to hurry before they run out! You can check how many units have been claimed on the Amazon page, right above the “Add to cart” button.

Again, if you’re already a frequent user of any of these services, you might as well get yourself a gift card. It’s pretty much free money! One of these can also serve as a great gift for friends and family. Many of us use these services to get food and grocery deliveries, among other products.

The best offer comes from DoorDash, which essentially gets you a 20% discount. The others are 15% offers. Still great, but it’s nice to get more. It all depends on what you already use.

The only thing to keep in mind is that some of these offers are for eGift cards, while others are for physical ones. The only difference is that you’ll have to wait for physical ones, while eGift cards get to your email in minutes, if that.

Again, make sure to jump on these gift card deals as soon as possible. Quantities are limited. For example, 73% of the Instacart gift cards have already been claimed, so those are nearly gone.

