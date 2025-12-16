Act quickly: Get a $100 Uber eGift Card for $85

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Are you a common Uber user? If so, this deal is kind of a no-brainer. You can currently get a $100 eGift Card for just $85. Buy a $100 Uber eGift Card for just $85 ($15 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. Just keep in mind that it is offered in limited quantities, and nearly 50% of all available gift cards have been claimed as of the time of this writing.

Uber users pay a pretty penny, whether you’re moving around the city or buying your next Uber Eats meal. It’s good to get a discount whenever you can, and Amazon has the right deal for those who know they will use Uber anyway. Of course, it could also be a nice Christmas gift for a loved one!

Go get yours as fast as possible, because nearly half of all offers have already been claimed. I checked, and the $100 gift card is the only one discounted. The sale is also only available in electronic form and is limited to a select few designs.

