UAG's got some new charging hardware that's as rugged as its cases

When you hear someone mention Urban Armor Gear, or UAG, where does your mind immediately go? Cases, right? UAG makes some of the beefiest rugged smartphone cases around, while still offering slim, pocket-friendly designs. But when you’re out and about, especially if you’re traveling for extended periods, you need more than just a case to keep your phone safe — you also need a solution to keep it powered. Sensing an opportunity, UAG is expanding its product line to help answer that call, launching a new series of power tech accessories.

The common thread running through all these new gadgets is their support for magnetic-aligned wireless charging. With Apple devices that’s easy, and you just need to make sure your phone is MagSafe compatible. Android users with a Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel would want to pair their phone with a magnetic UAG case for maximum compatibility.

Rugged 10K Wireless Power Bank With Stand

First up, we’ve got this rugged 10,000mAh power bank with a built-in stand and that magnetic wireless charging we promised. With a compatible phone/case, the bank pops right on the back of your phone, not only assuring proper alignment for charging, but also letting you fold its kickstand out to prop your handset up — landscape or portrait, your choice.

If you need to, you can power two devices at once, powering one over its 10W wireless output while the other’s hooked up to the 20W USB port. While that’s not super fast, the $100 power bank should at least keep you going until you can get to a high-speed charger.

SRGE 3-in-1 Travel/Desktop Charger + Case

If you’re an Apple user who has gone all-in on the company’s ecosystem of mobile hardware, there’s a good chance you keep your iPhone, your AirPods, and your Apple Watch powered with the help of one of those handy 3-in-1 docking stations. UAG’s looking to join that party with the introduction of its own solution, tailored especially for travelers.

The “SRGE” charging pad (no relation to Bronson Pinchot nor beloved citrus sodas) folds up to a form factor about the size of a smartphone itself, ready to easily slide into your bag. And globe trotters won’t have to pick up any extra power adapters, with UAG including a set of various plugs here. The $170 solution supports Apple Nightstand mode and comes with a travel pouch.

Wireless Charging Pad With Stand

Sometimes, you just want to keep things simple, and the embellishment of a built-in kickstand notwithstanding, this UAG wireless charging pad is just about as straightforward as you’d expect. The magnetic connection keeps it solidly charging your phone, and the stand lets you prop it up in landscape for sitting back and enjoying some content.

Built from metal and featuring a carbon fiber inlay, this charger should fit right in with the rest of UAG’s rugged gear. Shipping starts next week, when you can pick one up for just about $60.

None of this means that UAG is anywhere close to done with cases — and we expect to see the company continue to support the latest Google, Samsung, and Apple flagships as they arrive. But this expansion also sounds like a great way to leverage that case success, and we’ll be curious to see where else UAG takes this expansion from here.

