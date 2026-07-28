Forget rice for wet phones: UAG launches line of rescue pouches that pull moisture from tech

TL;DR UAG has partnered with Dryout to launch a line of rescue pouches, bags, and backpacks lined with moisture-absorbing materials to extract moisture from wet electronics.

Recovery takes anywhere from two to 12 hours, depending on ambient temperature and severity, after which the pouches can be reset for reuse by drying them in sunlight or warm air.

The collection starts at $35 for the Phone Rescue Pouch and Wireless Earbud Rescue Pouch, with larger bags, laptop sleeves, and backpacks also available.

Even if your phone boasts a robust IP rating for water resistance, real-world exposure to heavy downpours, accidental dunks, or even sweat can still push moisture into speaker grilles and charging ports. Your phone will survive this moisture, but you will likely see a “Moisture detected” warning when you try to charge through the port. Classic advice on how to fix such moisture issues relies on busted myths, like putting the phone in a rice container to pull moisture out. If you want something that will do a much better job, case maker Urban Armor Gear (UAG) is stepping in with a dedicated Phone Rescue Pouch that is engineered to actively extract trapped liquid from devices regardless of their factory IP ratings.

As The Verge highlights, UAG is partnering with Dryout on a new collection of pouches, bags, and backpacks featuring absorbent liners that pull moisture away from drowned devices. Even better, you can simply dry the pouch or bag in sunlight (or warm air through a hairdryer or even a conventional electric oven if you’re desperate) to release the moisture it has absorbed from your device, effectively resetting it for future use.

Recovery timelines depend on ambient temperature and the severity of the spill. Light exposure from rain or workout sweat typically takes two to five hours inside the pouch, whereas heavy immersion can take anywhere from three to 12 hours. Warmer environments help moisture leave the device more quickly, while cold conditions require more time.

Before sliding your device inside, standard recovery protocols apply: power down the hardware, remove any protective cases, wipe off excess liquid, and ensure no charging cables are attached. Note that you will need to reset your pouch after every device rescue.

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