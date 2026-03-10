Looking for a wallet-friendly Find Hub tracker? Check out UAG's new Metropolis Tracker Card

TL;DR UAG is now selling the Metropolis Tracker Card, a credit card-size item tracker.

The new tracker works with both Google Find Hub and Apple Find My, but doesn’t support UWB item location.

The tracker costs $45 on its own. You can pick it up bundled with a kevlar wallet for $100.

Urban Armor Gear (UAG) is mostly known for its phone cases, particularly its burly, extra-durable models. The company does make other accessories, too, like power banks and cables. Today, UAG announced its first item tracker, a sleek, card-style tracker compatible with both Google’s Find Hub network and Apple’s Find My.

The Metropolis Tracker Card looks similar to card-style trackers we’ve seen from companies like Pebblebee and Chipolo. It’s about the size of a credit card, made to slip easily into a wallet or bag pocket. The tracker charges wirelessly, and UAG says a single charge can last five months.

The card’s got a small loop in one corner that’ll let you attach it to a lanyard or keychain (though the wide, thin form factor might not be ideal for that use case). Even if you don’t use the tracker to locate your wallet or bag across town with Find Hub, it’s got a 95-decibel speaker built in that you can use to find it by ear with a Bluetooth range of up to 65 feet. There’s no UWB support, though, unfortunately.

The Metropolis Tracker Card is available from UAG’s online store today, starting at $45 for the card on its own, with a cool hexagon design finish on its plastic shell. You can also grab a bundle that comes with a UAG kevlar wallet and an all-black version of the tracker card for $100.

