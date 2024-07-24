Google Play Games on PC doubles down with simultaneous gaming action

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Play Games will let you run two Android games on your PC at once.

Both games will run simultaneously, and you can toggle between which you’re actively controlling.

Support for the platform’s 3,500+ supported titles will arrive over the next few weeks.

Do you consider yourself a gamer? This being an Android site and all, if you’re reading this there’s a reasonable chance you’ve tried your hand at one or two mobile games in your day, whether a simple pick-up-and-play casual title, or the slickest AAA flagship action game. But have you ever tried playing Android games on your computer? Google Play Games on PC is an almost tragically overlooked component of the company’s app ecosystem, letting gamers jump back and forth from mobile to PC while keeping their progress all synced up. Now gaming with Play Games on PC is about to get much more frantic, as Google enables players to run two games at once.

Why in the world would you want to run two games at the same time? Well, keep in mind that this is Android gaming we’re talking about. How many free-to-play games have you found too addictive to quit, but not quite compelling enough to fork over a ton of cash to get a better experience from? With this new support from Google Play Games on PC, you’ll be able to watch that progress bar slowly tick away in one game while actively playing the other.

When the time comes to switch, you just toggle over to the other, and all your control follows with you — even if you’re playing with a gamepad. While both games will keep on running side-by-side (contingent really only on your PC’s processing power), you don’t want them confused by inputs going to both at the same time.

Admittedly, this arrangement isn’t going to be for all gamers, but we can see it really aligning with certain types of games. More than just those with lengthy freemium delays, what about two-player puzzle games that aren’t super time dependent, and you’re often waiting for your remote opponent to respond? Or even just single-player puzzles, which you might want to slowly work your way through while splitting your time with a more action-oriented game. The choice is yours, and with support for over 3,500 Android titles, we’re sure you can find some pairings that make perfect sense — even if just to you.

Google says to look for this multi-game support to start arriving over the next few weeks.

