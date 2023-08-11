Here's why Twitter's new leadership changed its name to X

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR X CEO Linda Yaccarino spoke to CNBC about the reason behind Twitter’s name change.

She revealed that the platform will soon gain features like video calling and peer-to-peer payments.

X, formerly known as Twitter, staged the biggest, boldest brand revamp we’ve seen in recent times. Many have criticized the platform’s rechristening, amongst other questionable changes under Elon Musk’s leadership. Now, Twitter’s newly-appointed CEO Linda Yaccarino has opened up about why the company decided to undo years of legacy branding and call Twitter ‘X.’

“Think about what’s happened since the acquisition,” Yaccarino told CNBC in an interview. “Experiences and evolution into long-form video and articles, subscribe to your favorite creators, who are now earning a real living on the platform.”

X users will soon be able to make video calls

She revealed that X users will soon be able to make video chat calls on the platform. Musk spoke about this before, but Yaccarino confirmed that X is also planning to enable peer-to-peer payments.

“The rebrand represented really a liberation from Twitter,” she said. “If you stay Twitter, or you stay whatever your previous brand is, change tends to be only incremental,” she added.

Yaccarino said that the company decided to shed the name Twitter and adopt the X branding because of all the upcoming changes to the platform and the infrastructure improvements. Do you buy that explanation?

