Tulsa King season 2: Release date, plot, cast, and other rumors

Is Sylvester Stallone back for a much anticipated second season of Tulsa King? The first season was riveting, but the cliffhanger season finale left us with many questions.

Let’s take a look at the Tulsa King season 2 release date, and what we can expect from the show this season. You can also check out the trailer above to find out what’s in store.

Tulsa King season 2 release date Tulsa King Season 2 is set to premiere on Sunday, September 15, 2024, on Paramount+ in the United States and Canada. If you’re based elsewhere, you can access the new season starting Monday, September 16, 2024.

Tulsa King season 2 cast The original cast members will be returning, with Sylvester Stallone playing Dwight, of course.

There are a few new cast members in season 2. Frank Grillo will play Bill Bevilaqua, a Kansas City mobster trying to establish new territory in Tulsa. Neal McDonough will portray Cal Thresher, a powerful local businessman who opposes Dwight’s growing influence. We’ll also see Rich Ting as Jackie Ming, another potential threat to Dwight’s operations.

Annabella Sciorra and Tatiana Zappardino have been promoted to series regulars.

What to expect from Tulsa King season 2 Season 2 promises to be a high-stakes continuation of Dwight Manfredi’s saga in Tulsa.

The new season will deal with the fallout from Dwight’s arrest at the end of Season 1. This arrest, orchestrated by Stacy Beale, sets up a complex dynamic between the two characters. I mean, they did have a fair bit of romance brewing.

Dwight and his crew will continue to solidify their criminal empire in Tulsa. However, their efforts will be challenged by new opponents. The trailer emphasizes this with Dwight’s bold declaration, “Tulsa belongs to me now. I don’t answer to any man”.

There may be three new threats in town, all of them meddling with Dwight’s hold on Tulsa. Look forward to a classic mob rivalry storyline, full of violent confrontations and strategic power plays.

MTV Entertainment Studios

Now that the actors playing Dwight’s family members have been promoted to series regulars, we might see a deeper exploration of Dwight’s family relationships. This could include attempts to reconcile with his estranged daughter and potential conflicts or alliances with his sister.

The season will also delve into Dwight’s unfinished business in New York. This could involve the Invernizzi crime family, particularly Chickie, who may be plotting revenge against Dwight for the events of Season 1.

The teaser trailer hints at intense action sequences, with Dwight seen engaging in physical confrontations. This suggests that the show will maintain its balance of drama and visceral action scenes.

The season is expected to maintain the blend of crime drama, fish-out-of-water comedy, and character-driven storytelling that made the first season a success.

Where to watch Tulsa King season 2 Tulsa King Season 2 will be available exclusively on Paramount Plus. For those looking to catch up, all episodes of Season 1 are also streaming on the same platform.

FAQs

Where is Tulsa King Season 2 filmed? Season 2 is being filmed in Oklahoma and Atlanta, Georgia.

What happened at the end of Tulsa King Season 1? Season 1 ended with Dwight being arrested by federal agents after Stacy Beale tipped them off.

