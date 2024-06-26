Got Wi-Fi problems? This TP-Link Wi-Fi extender is 52% off right now!

Are you tired of dead spots in your Wi-Fi network? Having to move around to get a signal can get annoying really quickly. Here’s a simple and very affordable solution for you. The TP-Link Wi-Fi Extender RE220 has a 54% discount right now, bringing the price down from $35 to $16. Get the TP-Link Wi-Fi extender RE220 for $16

After checking the price history, we can determine this is the lowest the price has been in the product’s history. Amazon labels it as a “limited time deal,” so we’re not sure how long it will last.

This is a pretty capable extender, too. It has dual-band support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz and can blanket up to 1,200 square feet of Wi-Fi coverage. You can connect as many as 30 devices to it, which is a very large number, considering this is a secondary extender.

Speeds can reach up to 750Mbps. And if you want an even more stable connection, it even has an Ethernet port for hard-wiring your devices. There’s also OneMesh support if you happen to have other supported TP-Link routers, which means this can essentially extend your mesh router system, too.

All of this for just $16 bucks? This is a steal, and as already mentioned, we don’t know how long the deal will last. You should probably go get it sooner rather than later.

