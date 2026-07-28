This TP-Link Wi-Fi 7 router just hit its lowest price yet on Amazon

Busy homes can make an older router feel like the weak link, especially when multiple people are streaming, gaming, working, and downloading at once. The good news is there’s a great deal on the TP-Link BE6500 router at Amazon right now, and it looks like a strong pick for anyone ready to move on from an ISP router or aging Wi-Fi 5 or Wi-Fi 6 setup.

The TP-Link BE6500 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 7 Router is down to $114.99 from its $179.99 RRP. That’s a 36% discount relative to the recommended retail price, saving you $65. It’s also an all-time low price. On top of that, Amazon shoppers rate it 4.4 stars.

This router is built for mainstream home users who want newer Wi-Fi features without paying flagship prices. It offers up to 6.5 Gbps of combined wireless speed across the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands. While it does not use the 6GHz band, it still brings key Wi-Fi 7 features such as Multi-Link Operation, 4K-QAM, and Multi-RU.

Wired connections are a big part of the appeal, too. You get dual 2.5Gbps ports plus USB 3.0, which makes it a good fit for multi-gig internet plans or fast local file transfers. TP-Link also includes EasyMesh support and HomeShield security tools. Coverage is rated at around 2,400 square feet with support for roughly 90 devices, so it should suit apartments and many mid-size homes well.

Follow