The TP-Link Deco XE75 Pro router system hits all-time low of $219.99

It’s hard to put a price on fast and widespread Wi-Fi across your entire home, but it’s fantastic to see a record 37% off whatever that price usually is. That’s what Amazon is delivering today, with the two-pack of the TP-Link Deco XE75 Pro Wi-Fi 6E mesh router system down from $350 to just $219.99 for the first time. TP-Link Deco XE75 Pro Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System (2-Pack) for $219.99 ($130 off)

The top-tier router system actually originally retailed for $400 when it hit the market around 18 months ago, so this is quite the discount. It offers impressive coverage of up to 5,500 square feet with this two-router setup, ensuring a seamless connection across your home. Its standout feature is the new 6GHz band, which reduces interference from older devices and provides a dedicated backhaul for enhanced performance.

With tri-band speeds reaching up to 5,400 Mbps, the mesh system can handle up to 200 devices simultaneously — perfect for busy households. The AI-driven mesh technology delivers optimal connections as you move around, while the 2.5Gbps port and additional Gigabit ports ensure ultra-fast wired connections. The setup is straightforward with the Deco app, and it’s compatible with all Wi-Fi generations and ISPs.

Hit the widget over to find the deal and get started on your Wi-Fi upgrade.

