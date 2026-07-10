Amazon slashes 36% off the TP-Link Deco 7 Pro BE63 Wi-Fi 7 mesh system until midnight

Busy homes can push a router hard, especially when video calls, gaming, streaming, and smart home gear are all fighting for bandwidth at once. That is why this Amazon deal on the TP-Link Deco 7 Pro BE63 is worth a look, especially if your internet plan is above 1Gbps or you want stronger coverage across more rooms.

Right now, the TP-Link Deco 7 Pro BE63 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 mesh system is down to $322.19 at Amazon. That is a 36% discount off the $499.99 recommended retail price, saving you $178. It is also the best deal we have seen on it this year, with the current price landing below the lowest price from the last 30 days of $369.99. This offer ends at midnight, so there is not long to wait around.

The Deco 7 Pro BE63 is a tri-band Wi-Fi 7 mesh system rated up to BE10000, using 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands to deliver faster speeds across many connected devices. It supports 320MHz channels and multi-gig networking, with TP-Link highlighting 2.5Gbps-class wired connectivity. That makes it a strong fit for homes with heavy device use, larger spaces that need whole-home coverage, or anyone looking to get more out of a fast broadband plan.

Recent guidance points to this model as a good pick for people who want 6GHz Wi-Fi 7 without jumping to an even pricier setup. Reviews have also praised its throughput, signal strength, and whole-home coverage, making this discount even more appealing while it lasts.

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