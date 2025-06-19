Huge TV deal: This 75-inch Toshiba 4K smart TV is only $399.99!

TVs are becoming more accessible than ever. Never in my life did I imagine we would be able to buy a huge 75-inch 4K smart TV for just $399.99. That’s how much this awesome Toshiba 4K smart TV costs right now, saving you $250 off the retail price! Buy the Toshiba 75-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $399.99 ($250 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, and it’s a “limited time deal.” It’s actually sold and shipped by Best Buy, so you can actually finalize the purchase on Amazon and pick up the item at a local Best Buy store.

Are you looking to get a large TV at a low price? Here’s a really nice deal, and it’s actually a record-low price for this model. The Toshiba C350 comes with a huge 75-inch panel, so it’s a seriously big TV. It has a 4K UHD resolution.

This is a smart Fire TV, so it runs on Amazon’s smart TV OS. You’ll get access to the Amazon Appstore, so you can download all your favorite streaming service apps. These include all the big ones, such as YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV, and of course, Amazon Prime Video. It even supports Amazon Luna, so you can use it to play high-quality games using the cloud.

Of course, you’ll also get access to Amazon Alexa, so you can even use it to get information, search for content, or control your smart home devices. You’ll even get advanced features like Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, Dolby Atmos, Regza Engine 4K, and more.

Are you interested? Go catch this deal while you can. It’s a record-low price, and these offers don’t usually last too long. We’ve only seen it hit this price twice in the past. It’s a really good deal!