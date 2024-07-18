YouTube brings Tomorrowland music festival to your TV with a 24/7 livestream

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube will live-stream performances from the two biggest stages at Tomorrowland 2024.

The live stream will feature top DJs like Swedish House Mafia and David Guetta across two weekends (July 19-21 and 26-28).

Additional content will include artist interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and full-set uploads after the festival.

The world’s biggest electronic music festival, Tomorrowland, is set to electrify fans once again over two weekends, July 19-21 and 26-28. While those lucky enough to snag tickets will explore the festival’s 15 incredible stages under the Belgian sun, YouTube is throwing a virtual party for the rest of the world, live-streaming some of the festival’s biggest performances on the Tomorrowland YouTube channel.

Tomorrowland’s lineup is nothing short of extraordinary, with heavy hitters like Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Afrojack, James Hype, Swedish House Mafia, Boris Brejcha, Tiesto, David Guetta, and a host of other incredible artists scheduled to perform across both weekends.

So, what can you expect? Four simultaneous live streams will transport you straight to the heart of the action. The Main Stage will be broadcasting 24/7, showcasing both live sets and highlights throughout the festival. YouTube Shorts will offer a quick-hit dose of the Main Stage vibes, while the Freedom Stage will have its own dedicated 24/7 stream, ensuring you don’t miss a beat.

Finally, Tomorrowland’s One World Radio studio will be your backstage pass, featuring exclusive artist interviews and live audio sets. It’s the closest thing to being there, minus the crowds and overpriced drinks.

On July 19, the festival’s opening day, YouTube will debut a Yoodle (a unique animated logo on the YouTube main page) to honor the DJ livestreaming community. This special logo will appear in regions including the UK, France, Germany, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, Japan, and Australia. The Yoodle should also directly link to the Tomorrowland channel or live streams, making it easier for fans to join the celebration.

Following the festival’s conclusion, Tomorrowland will upload each artist’s full set to its YouTube channel on July 29, allowing fans to relive the magic or catch up on missed performances. Additionally, highlights, interviews, and behind-the-scenes Shorts will be available, providing a comprehensive look at the festival experience.

This is not the first time YouTube is live-streaming major music festivals. America’s biggest EDM festival, EDC Las Vegas, also streams live on YouTube every year. Earlier this year, during Coachella 2024, viewers had access to up to four different stage views in multi-view windows on YouTube live streams. While it would have been fantastic to experience a similar multi-view setup for Tomorrowland, given its impressive 15-stage setup this year, it seems that option won’t be available.

