T-Mobile's device insurance program could soon be available for all postpaid customers

TL;DR T-Mobile’s P360 is a device insurance program covering loss, theft, damage, and malfunctions beyond the warranty period.

The carrier is reportedly removing the 30-day enrollment limitation, allowing customers to sign up for P360 regardless of when they purchased their device.

This change could take effect as early as July 16.

T-Mobile is reportedly on the verge of transforming its device insurance program, Protection 360 (P360). According to sources close to The Mobile Report, the company is expected to remove the 30-day enrollment restriction for P360, opening up the comprehensive protection plan to all postpaid customers, regardless of when they purchased their device.

P360 insurance program offers extensive coverage for a variety of device-related mishaps, including loss, theft, accidental damage, and hardware malfunctions beyond the standard warranty period. The program also offers unlimited screen protector replacements, adding further value for subscribers. Depending on the device’s model and cost, P360 premiums range from $7 to $25 per month.

Traditionally, customers have had a limited window of 30 days from the date of purchase to add P360 to their plan. However, if the latest information proves accurate, T-Mobile is poised to eliminate this limitation, potentially as early as July 16.

T-Mobile has previously provided limited open enrollment periods for P360, but this will be the first time the company permanently eliminates the 30-day restriction.

Currently, customers who want to enroll their devices in P360 require a device inspection to prevent fraud. While T-Mobile has yet to announce the official terms and conditions for the extended P360 program, customers will likely still need to have their devices inspected at a T-Mobile store before signing up.

From the increased prices on many of its legacy plans sparking customer frustration to facing criticism for its “misleading” Price Lock Guarantee advertising tactic, the carrier has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons recently. Amidst these controversies, the expansion of the P360 program stands out as a rare, customer-friendly initiative from the Un-carrier.

We expect T-Mobile’s official announcement to follow soon.

