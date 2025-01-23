Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Using Netflix on T-Mobile? Your monthly bill might go up soon
Published on4 hours ago
- Netflix recently raised its subscription prices, with plans now costing up to $2.50 more per month.
- T-Mobile will continue covering the full cost of Netflix’s ad-supported plan, absorbing the $1 price hike.
- T-Mobile customers on ad-free Netflix plans will face higher bills, as the carrier will not cover the additional costs.
Netflix is at it again, nudging up its subscription costs — something that’s become routine at this point. The streaming platform recently announced a bump in its monthly pricing, with changes affecting all major plans. The ad-supported Standard plan will now cost $7.99 per month (up from $6.99), the Standard ad-free option climbs to $17.99 (a $2.50 increase), and the Premium plan reaches $24.99, up by $2.
For T-Mobile customers who have enjoyed bundled Netflix perks as part of their mobile plans, the natural question is: “Will these hikes land on my bill, too?” Thanks to a leaked memo obtained by The Mobile Report, we have some answers — and they’re a bit of a mixed bag.
Netflix: On January 21, Netflix announced a price increase to its plans. For customers enjoying Netflix Standard (w/Ads) ON US, we’ve got them covered with no changes to their monthly bill! Customers who have upgraded to Netflix Standard or Premium will continue to receive their $6.99/mo. T-Mobile discount. Next week, we will notify our Netflix subscribers of these changes via SMS.
As per the memo, T-Mobile plans to cover the price increase for subscribers using the Standard ad-supported plan, ensuring their bills remain unchanged. However, those who have opted to upgrade to the Standard or Premium plans will see higher charges, as T-Mobile will continue to provide only a $6.99 monthly discount. So, if you’re on the Standard ad-free plan, you’ll now pay $11 per month instead of $8.50. Similarly, Premium users will see their costs rise from $16 to $18.
What do you think of these latest Netflix price hikes?
Essentially, T-Mobile is now upping its subsidy for the ad-supported plan to $7.99 to match Netflix’s new price but leaving the higher-tier plans to bear the brunt of the increase. These changes take effect immediately, and T-Mobile will reportedly notify affected customers via text next week.
Have you already received a text about the changes? Let us know in the comments.