Using Netflix on T-Mobile? Your monthly bill might go up soon

Netflix is at it again, nudging up its subscription costs — something that’s become routine at this point. The streaming platform recently announced a bump in its monthly pricing, with changes affecting all major plans. The ad-supported Standard plan will now cost $7.99 per month (up from $6.99), the Standard ad-free option climbs to $17.99 (a $2.50 increase), and the Premium plan reaches $24.99, up by $2.

For T-Mobile customers who have enjoyed bundled Netflix perks as part of their mobile plans, the natural question is: “Will these hikes land on my bill, too?” Thanks to a leaked memo obtained by The Mobile Report, we have some answers — and they’re a bit of a mixed bag.

Netflix: On January 21, Netflix announced a price increase to its plans. For customers enjoying Netflix Standard (w/Ads) ON US, we’ve got them covered with no changes to their monthly bill! Customers who have upgraded to Netflix Standard or Premium will continue to receive their $6.99/mo. T-Mobile discount. Next week, we will notify our Netflix subscribers of these changes via SMS.

As per the memo, T-Mobile plans to cover the price increase for subscribers using the Standard ad-supported plan, ensuring their bills remain unchanged. However, those who have opted to upgrade to the Standard or Premium plans will see higher charges, as T-Mobile will continue to provide only a $6.99 monthly discount. So, if you’re on the Standard ad-free plan, you’ll now pay $11 per month instead of $8.50. Similarly, Premium users will see their costs rise from $16 to $18.