T-Mobile's acquisition of Mint Mobile is finally a done deal

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile’s acquisition of Mint Mobile, the popular budget-friendly wireless carrier, is now official with FCC approval.

The deal expands T-Mobile’s reach in the prepaid market and could bring more flexibility for Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile customers.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has officially approved T-Mobile‘s acquisition of Ka’ena Corporation. Ka’ena Corporation is the parent company of Mint Mobile, a wildly popular direct-to-consumer wireless brand known for its disruptive pricing and savvy marketing, and Ultra Mobile, a provider specializing in international calling plans.

The acquisition, first announced last year, could be worth up to $1.35 billion. T-Mobile has expressed its intentions to complete the deal by May 1st, pending regulatory approval.

Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile, classified as MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators), already operate on T-Mobile’s network. MVNOs don’t own their own infrastructure; instead, they lease it from larger carriers.

As reported by Reuters, the FCC highlights that this agreement could result in greater flexibility for Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile customers when choosing to switch between mobile service providers.

The immediate impact on existing Mint and Ultra customers is uncertain. T-Mobile has somewhat talked about preserving the competitive pricing models that propelled Mint Mobile to success while also hinting at an expanded selection of devices.

Mint Mobile’s website states that it has “no intention” of modifying its iconic $15-per-month plan. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if T-Mobile’s influence eventually extends to Mint’s pricing strategies.

Following the acquisition, Mint Mobile founders David Glickman and Rizwan Kassim will reportedly continue managing the brand within T-Mobile, suggesting a degree of operational independence. Celebrity owner Ryan Reynolds is also expected to maintain his creative role in Mint’s marketing campaigns.

