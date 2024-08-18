Received a suspicious link from T-Mobile? Here’s what’s going on

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile customers are receiving suspicious-looking links from official support channels, causing concern.

These links lead to secure forms hosted by a third-party company as part of T-Mobile’s new system.

While the links are legitimate, the unfamiliar URLs have caused confusion among users.

T-Mobile customers have recently been receiving unusual-looking links from its support channels, sparking concerns about potential phishing scams. However, these links are legitimate, though their appearance and origin have raised questions.

The Mobile Report has discovered that T-Mobile’s support teams, particularly T-Force, the social media support team, are now using a third-party service, Khoros, to host secure forms for customers. The links to these forms appear suspicious due to their unfamiliar domain name. One particular example highlighted involved a customer being directed to a “Handset Upgrade Form” shown below, but through a link that looked questionable at first glance.

T-Mobile employees have spoken to The Mobile Report, assuring that these links are indeed legitimate and part of a new process to handle sensitive information more securely. Previously, T-Mobile hosted similar forms on its own servers using a T-Mobile domain. The shift to an external platform, particularly one unfamiliar to most customers, has understandably caused confusion and concern.

Adding to the unease, Khoros, the company hosting the forms, describes itself as a company that uses AI and automation to analyze “a treasure trove of data.” While this may be standard practice for many data-driven companies, we can’t downplay the potential risks associated with sharing sensitive information with third-party platforms.

While these links are legitimate in this case, customers should always exercise caution when clicking on links, even if they appear to come from a trusted source. If in doubt, it’s always best to contact the company directly through official channels to verify the legitimacy of any communication.

